Inter eye move for Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti

By Colin Millar

Inter have identified Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti as their major transfer target for summer, according to El Mundo Deportivo.

The Catalan media outlet confirms the France international is a prime target for the Milanese giants as they consider a long-term replacement for Diego Godin, who was only signed from Atletico de Madrid last summer.

It cites a report from TuttoMercatoWeb that Nerazzurri boss Antonio Conte is a huge fan of the former Olympique Lyonnais defender and will instruct his club to make a move for him.

Umtiti has a contract with Barça until 2023 with a termination clause of €500m - although it is likely that the club would negotiate a sale far below that valuation.

The France international has been struggling with a persistent knee injury for the past year, with the club alternating between treatments in order to solve the issue.

After the issued was flagged up by club doctors back in November 2018, he underwent a period of rehabilitation in Qatar, before undergoing minor surgery back in Spain.

The Blaugrana are said to have been more persistent for the defender to get full surgery on the issue, while the player instead opted to go for more conservative treatments.

Chelsea and Manchester United are other clubs to be linked to the Cameroon-born defender, who has lost his place in the France side with Clement Lenglet - his Barca teammate - often preferred alongside Gerard Pique.