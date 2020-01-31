Barcelona confirm Matheus Fernandes signing from Palmeiras

By Colin Millar

Barcelona have confirmed an agreement to sign Brazilian midfielder Matheus Fernandes of Palmeiras in July.

The player will arrive on a five-year contract with the clubs having agreed a deal worth an initial €7m plus a further €3m in variables.

The 21-year-old only joined the club a year ago in a €3.5m deal from Botafogo but was unable to help prevent the Brazilian club’s first ever relegation from the top division last month.

Botafogo had still retained 25% of the player’s economic rights which may have complicated or slowed down the deal - as they would have to give the green light to any move.

Fernandes had a contract with Palmeiras until 2023 and has played just 12 matches with the club - of which only six have been starts - but the Blaugrana are said to have been tracking his signature for years.

Indeed, the Catalan giants have often invested heavily in Brazilian football - they signed Neymar from Santos back in 2013 and in more recent times have landed Arthur Melo (Gremio) and Yerry Mina (also from Palmeiras).

He is Barca’s second signing of the day following the arrival of Francisco Trincao from Braga, with both players not arriving until the summer.