Real Madrid target Ajax youth star Brian Brobbey

By Colin Millar

Real Madrid are hopeful of signing Ajax teenager and Dutch youth star Brian Brobbey, according to a report in El Mundo Deportivo.

The 17-year-old won the 2018 UEFA European Under-17 Championship and 2019 UEFA European Under-17 Championship consecutively with his nation.

Brobbey, who is of Ghanaian descent, is a rising star of Jong Ajax - the famed Dutch club’s youth team - and he is the younger brother of footballers Derrick Luckassen, Kevin Luckassen, and Samuel Brobbey.

The teenager netted 15 goals in 12 league appearances for Ajax’s Under-19 side last season and has hit five goals in four league starts for Jong Ajax this campaign.

The report cites information from Ghana that Madrid have already made contact with the Amsterdam club and an initial loan deal until the end of the season could be agreed, with Brobbey theoretically representing the club’s Castilla side.

Brobbey is viewed as a clinical goalscorer and is renowned for combining physicality with footballing ability and positional intelligence, the report adds.

