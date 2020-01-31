Real Madrid beat Barcelona, Man City to Villarreal teen Ivan Morante

By Colin Millar

Real Madrid have beaten Barcelona and Manchester to the signing of highly-rated Villarreal youth-team player Ivan Morante.

The teenager is one of the most highly-rated players in Spanish football and has represented national youth teams up to Under-20 level.

Marca confirmed the news of the arrival while Girona forward Marc Gual has also been added by Madrid, but not with intentions of first-team football yet.

The central midfielder has been playing for Villarreal B in Spain's Segunda B this campaign and has drawn comparisons to current Manchester City midfield maestro Rodri.

The 19-year-old was also said to be being monitored by Madrid’s El Clasico rivals Barcelona alongside English champions City, and his market value was said to stand at €7.1m.

Morante is now set to go straight in Madrid’s Castilla side, who are managed by their former attacking star Raul Gonzalez and play in Spain’s regionalised third tier.

He is the second teenager to arrive at Los Blancos this month following the arrival of Flamengo attacking star Reinier Jesus.

Image via Getty Images