Barcelona call off their proposed move to sign former Villarreal striker Cedric Bakambu when the player was travelling to the deal.
The details of the incident are detailed in a number of publications including Cadena Cope, Diario AS and El Mundo Deportivo, all of whom outline a similar course of events.
It is claimed that Blaugrana transfer chief Eric Abidal called Bakambu to come to the Catalan capital to complete a move, meaning that instead of flying from Seoul - where he was based - to Dubai, to prepare for the Asian Champions League, he instead went to Hong Kong.
This was for the purpose of a changeover where he would then head to Barcelona in order to complete a move from Beijing Guoan.
The Congolese striker left La Liga in February 2018 when the Far East club triggered his €40m release clause at the Yellow Submarine, temporarily making him the world’s most expensive African player.
The 28-year-old has netted 29 goals across 39 appearances in the Chinese Super League - and a further 10 goals in cup competitions - and is one of the most prolific strikers in the country.
The report claims that the Chinese team put a contractual clause whereby the player could not negotiate a possible exit until two years after his arrival - a date which has now expired.
Clubs across China must cut down on their current wage budgets and clubs were linked to the striker who scored 48 goals across two-and-a-half seasons with Villarreal.