Barcelona pulled the plug on Cedric Bakambu signing

By Colin Millar

Barcelona call off their proposed move to sign former Villarreal striker Cedric Bakambu when the player was travelling to the deal.

The details of the incident are detailed in a number of publications including Cadena Cope, Diario AS and El Mundo Deportivo, all of whom outline a similar course of events.

It is claimed that Blaugrana transfer chief Eric Abidal called Bakambu to come to the Catalan capital to complete a move, meaning that instead of flying from Seoul - where he was based - to Dubai, to prepare for the Asian Champions League, he instead went to Hong Kong.

This was for the purpose of a changeover where he would then head to Barcelona in order to complete a move from Beijing Guoan.

The Congolese striker left La Liga in February 2018 when the Far East club triggered his €40m release clause at the Yellow Submarine, temporarily making him the world’s most expensive African player.

The 28-year-old has netted 29 goals across 39 appearances in the Chinese Super League - and a further 10 goals in cup competitions - and is one of the most prolific strikers in the country.

The report claims that the Chinese team put a contractual clause whereby the player could not negotiate a possible exit until two years after his arrival - a date which has now expired.

Clubs across China must cut down on their current wage budgets and clubs were linked to the striker who scored 48 goals across two-and-a-half seasons with Villarreal.