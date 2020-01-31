Atletico Madrid to return for Edinson Cavani in summer

By Colin Millar

Atletico Madrid remain confident of landing striker Edinson Cavani on a free transfer in summer despite no January move.

Reports in Marca and El Mundo Deportivo have outlined that Atleti never struck an agreement with Paris Saint-Germain for a transfer, despite ongoing negotiations and they will try to sign him again in summer.

Earlier this week, ESPN said a deal is close for an initial fee of €15m plus a further €3m in bonuses, while Diario AS cited Le Parisien as saying that the Parisians want a lump sum of €15m plus a further €5m.

However, despite Atleti offers for the player going up to €18m for a player who is out of contract this summer, no deal was ever reached.

Cavani was said to have agreed a personal agreement with Atleti while Marca and Cadena Ser both claimed the player was waiting on the deal to be completed as he is enthusiastic for moving to Madrid.

Atleti are 10 points behind La Liga leaders Real Madrid, who they face on Saturday and their attacking options are shortened further by an injury to Joao Felix.

The club have landed winger Yannick Carrasco from Chinese side Dalian Yifang to bolster their attack.