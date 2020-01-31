Manchester United offered Real Sociedad's Willian Jose

By Colin Millar

Real Sociedad striker Willian Jose has been offered to Manchester United after a move to Tottenham broke down.

Spurs are said to have had a €20m bid for the Basque-based striker rejected by La Real earlier this month and the club were said to be reluctant to increase this offer.

Willian Jose then refused to play for Real Sociedad in their Copa del Rey clash against Espanyol out of protest against this offer being rejected.

Now El Mundo Deportivo cite Sky Sports in England as reporting the striker is now an option for United - who are in need of bolstering their forward line.

The 28-year-old has netted 53 goals for La Real since he joined the club in the summer of 2016 from Deportivo Maldonado and following stints at Las Palmas and Real Sociedad.

Spurs have confirmed the signing of Dutch international Bergwijn from PSV Eindhoven in a deal worth €25m, following on from them spending €32m to sign Giovani Lo Celso on a permanent basis from Real Betis.

Their pursuit of Willian Jose - who has eight goals this season - has been discontinued, although United may yet make a late move.