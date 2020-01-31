Barcelona sign Braga forward Francisco Trincao

By Colin Millar

Barcelona have completed the signing of Braga forward Francisco Trincao for a fee of €31m, the club have confirmed.

The 20-year-old only made his debut for the Portuguese side last season and has only started seven matches for the club across all competitions.

Trincao has risen through the ranks of Portugal’s youth teams and is currently an Under-21 international, with his potential earmarked by the Catalan giants.

He will remain with Braga for the remainder of the season before joining the Blaugrana on a five-year contract this summer.

This season, Trincao has established himself as an increasingly important part of the team, playing 21 times, scoring three goals and providing six assists.

He is a flexible attacking player who is predominantly left-footed and is said to be technically gifted and fleet of foot, making him tricky from either flank.

He is thought to be the replacement of Carles Perez - who has joined Roma - in Barca’s squad.