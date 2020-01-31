Valencia sign Roma captain Alessandro Florenzi - official

By Colin Millar

Valencia have confirmed the loan signing of Roma captain Alessandro Florenzi until the end of the current campaign.

“I have arrived,” Florenzi said in an announcement video on Valencia social media channels.

The 28-year-old has fallen out of favour at Roma this season, with Leonardo Spinazzola displacing him in their back four.

He was given his Serie A debut by Viola boss Vincenzo Montella at the Olimpico in 2011 but may now decide to move on due to a lack of game-time at the club.

It has been reported that right-back is Valencia’s priority position to upgrade after summer signing Thierry Correia has failed to impress in the position.

Midfielder Daniel Wass has even been deployed there while the club are now pursuing an ambitious plan to lure former defender Joao Cancelo - currently at Manchester City - back to the club, although this now appears unlikely this month.

Previous reports in Italy dating back to December had said that Florenzi is a target for Los Che and could be available in a €20m deal but the initial agreement has been a loan deal.