Done deal: Villarreal sign Paco Alcacer from Borussia Dortmund

By Colin Millar

Villarreal have confirmed the signing of striker Paco Alcacer from Borussia Dortmund for a deal thought to be worth €20m.

The news follows the exit of Karl Toko Ekambi, who has joined Lyon on loan from Estadio Ceramica.

Alcacer had previously been linked to Atletico de Madrid and Valencia this transfer window and the 26-year-old is said to have already instructed the Bundesliga club of his desire to leave.

Alcacer has netted 23 times in 17 Bundesliga starts since joining Dortmund a year ago from Barcelona, where he was a bit-part player over two seasons but had found playing time limited and particularly with the arrival of Erling Haaland this month.

The Spain international is most well known in Spain for his stint with Valencia, where he was a regular between 2013 and 2016 before his switch to the Camp Nou.

However, despite an acrimonious departure from the Mestalla he was linked with a return to the club this month but Villarreal have now confirmed his signature.