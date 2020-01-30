Getafe sign Nottingham Forest defender Chema Rodriguez

By Colin Millar

Getafe have confirmed the signing of Nottingham Forest defender Chema Rodriguez in a €1.9m deal, report Diario AS.

The central defender will join Los Azulones on a three-and-a-half year contract and will replace Leonardo Cabrera - who has joined Espanyol - in the heart of their defence.

The 27-year-old only signed a two-year contract at the City Ground last summer having made 44 appearances for Levante across the past two campaigns.

Having started his career in the youth system at Atletico Madrid, Chema moved to Alcorcon in 2013 and spent three years at the Segunda club before his move to the Valencia-based side.

Chema’s most memorable moment came in September 2017 when he netted a stunning long-range effort against Real Sociedad, but his reputation in La Liga has been as a consistent defender.

Chema made 10 first-team appearances for Forest this campaign - two of which came this month, but he now is returning to Spain.