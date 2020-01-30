NEWS
Thursday January 30 2020
Nottingham Forest to sign Barcelona's Marcus McGuane
By Colin Millar

Nottingham Forest are close to completing the permanent signing of Barcelona midfielder Marcus McGuane, report Football Insider.

McGuane has spent the first half of the campaign on loan at second division Dutch side Telstar, where he has made 16 appearances this season.

The 20-year-old joined the Catalan giants in January 2018 from Arsenal and went on to make 24 first-team appearances for their B team across 18 months.

He had previously spent 12 years at the North London club - where he captained the Under-18 side - and made two senior appearances in the 2017/18 season – against BATE and Red Star Belgrade in the Europa League.

The former England youth international is reported to have a €25m release clause at the Camp Nou but they have sanctioned his permanent exit.

McGuane’s contract at the Blaugrana had been due to run through until the summer of 2021.

He had been linked with a summer move to Croatian club Hajduk Split but negotiations subsequently broke down and instead he moved to the Netherlands on loan.

