Braga set to land Barcelona forward Abel Ruiz

By Colin Millar

Barcelona forward Abel Ruiz is set to join Portuguese club Braga on a five-year contract, according to Diario Sport.

The 21-year-old had been hoping to break into the Barcelona senior squad this season but has remained in the B team, despite a number of injuries in the first-team.

Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi and Ousmane Dembele have all had prolonged absences due to injury this campaign, with youngsters Ansu Fati and Carles Perez instead promoted in their place.

Meanwhile, the Blaugrana are said to be chasing a new striker this month due to a fresh injury to Suarez, but Ruiz is not thought to be in their plans.

“I want to be at Barcelona, but if you don't enjoy the opportunities you want, you have to look for them elsewhere,” Ruiz told press agency AFE back in November.

“Before, my decision was to stay in the B team and continue to grow as a player and as a person and wait for opportunities in the first team.

Ruiz played 21 minutes of first-team action for Ernesto Valverde’s side last season as he came on from the substitute’s bench for Philippe Coutinho in the 2-0 win over Getafe in May.

He has scored three goals in 14 league appearances for Barca’s B team this season and has established himself as an Under-21 forward at international level.

Ruiz has previously played for Spain at Under-17, Under-18 and Under-19 level.