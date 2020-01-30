Villarreal to sign Borussia Dortmund striker Paco Alcacer

By Colin Millar

Villarreal are close to completing the signing of Borussia Dortmund striker Paco Alcacer this week, according to Marca.

It is claimed that the deal is said to be in the region between €20m and €25m and it will follow the exit of Karl Toko Ekambi, who has joined Lyon on loan.

Alcacer had previously been linked to Atletico de Madrid this transfer window and the 26-year-old is said to have already instructed the Bundesliga club of his desire to leave.

Alcacer has netted 23 times in 17 Bundesliga starts since joining Dortmund a year ago from Barcelona, where he was a bit-part player over two seasons, but has found playing time limited and particularly with the arrival of Erling Haaland this month.

The Spain international is most well known in Spain for his stint with Valencia, where he was a regular between 2013 and 2016 before his switch to the Camp Nou.

However, despite an acrimonious departure from the Mestalla he was linked with a return to the club this month but Villarreal are now favourites for his signature.