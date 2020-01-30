Barcelona rule out move for Sassuolo striker Domenico Berardi

By Colin Millar

Barcelona have ruled out the signing of Sassuolo striker Domenico Berardi this month, according to a report in Diario Sport.

The Italian has scored nine goals in 16 Serie A appearances this campaign and has similar characteristics as Valencia striker Rodrigo Moreno, who was the Blaugrana’s original target.

However, it is now being said that this option has been discarded and their search for a new striker looks set to go on.

It comes following speculation that the Catalan giants are attempting to add to their depleted forward line ahead of the close of the January transfer window on Friday.

Luis Suarez faces a lengthy - and potentially season-ending - injury, leaving Quique Setien’s side short of options in attack.

Carles Perez has been allowed to leave and has joined Italian side Roma this week, while a number of reported targets have not been attained.

It was said on Tuesday that they were locked in negotiations for Valencia striker and Spain international Rodrigo but these broke down, while reports have also linked them with a move for Everton forward Richarlison.

Berardi, 25, spent his entire career with the Neroverdi, save for a brief period in a co-ownership deal with Juventus, and has a contract at the club running through to 2024.