Done deal: Sevilla sign Milan winger Suso

By Colin Millar

Sevilla have confirmed the arrival of Milan winger Suso on an initial loan deal until the end of next season.

It’s reported the 26-year-old has moved on an 18-month loan with the option to buy for a total of €22m - which will be mandatory if a number of objectives are met by the player, including the club qualifying for the Champions League.

The former Liverpool player had long been linked to the Los Rojiblancos, while Suso himself is from the Andalusian region as he was born in Cadiz.

New Rossoneri boss Stefano Pioli has adapted a new 4-4-2 system that leaves no room for the wide player Suso and the club are now open to a move.

Suso joined Milan for a nominal fee from Liverpool in January 2015, although there was a brief loan spell at Genoa from January-June 2016.

He played 153 games for the Rossoneri, scoring 24 goals.

Suso becomes Sevilla’s second January signing following the arrival of striker Youssef El-Nesyri from Leganes with Javier Hernandez and Moanes Dabbour both leaving the club.