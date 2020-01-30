Official: Carles Perez joins Roma from Barcelona

By Colin Millar

Roma have confirmed the signing of Barcelona forward Carles Perez on a loan deal with a compulsory purchase option.

The agreement sees the Italian club pay €1m for the Spaniard to land a loan deal until the end of the current campaign with a further €11m guaranteed to make the deal permanent in summer, along with further bonuses.

The 21-year-old has featured in 12 games for Barcelona this season, of which he has started seven, with most of his minutes coming following injuries to fellow attacking players.

Ousmane Dembele has missed large chunks of the season through injury while Luis Suarez is also another long-term absentee, allowing Perez and teenager Ansu Fati to be afforded game-time.

Perez has impressed when given his opportunities - scoring in wins over Real Betis and Inter - but there are doubts that he will develop properly at the club given lack of minutes.

The Blaugrana have also included a buyback option on Perez in the deal.