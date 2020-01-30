Manchester City improve Barcelona offer for Yan Couto

By Colin Millar

Manchester City have improved on an offer from Barcelona to land Brazil youth international Yan Couto from Coritiba.

Diario Sport draw on reports from Globoesporte and Yahoo Sports that City have doubled an offer from the Blaugrana for the defender - offering €9m up front for his signature plus an extra €6m in add-ons.

Earlier this month, both Globoesporte and El Mundo Deportivo drew on reports that a €5m deal to take the defender to the Camp Nou is in the pipeline.

The teenager starred for Brazil in the recent Under-17 World Cup where he helped his nation win the tournament, despite receiving a straight red card in his first match.

The player is not the tallest - standing at just 1.68m - but is said to be lighting quick and to possess a lot of energy, both very technical and also skilled in attack.

Bayer Leverkusen and Arsenal were said to be other clubs who have been interested in a deal for the teenage full-back.

The 17-year-old, however, has not yet made his debut for the Coritiba first-team but he is said to be one of the most highly rated players in his nation and will be out of contract in a year from now.