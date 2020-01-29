No Barcelona move for Betis striker Loren Moron

By Colin Millar

Barcelona will not move to sign Real Betis striker Loren Moron this week, according to ESPN journalist Moisés Llorens.

It comes following speculation that the Catalan giants are attempting to add to their depleted forward line ahead of the close of the January transfer window on Friday.

Luis Suarez faces a lengthy - and potentially season-ending - injury, leaving Quique Setien’s side short of options in attack.

Carles Perez has been allowed to leave and is expected to join Italian side Roma in a €13m deal this week, while a number of reported targets have not been attained.

It was said on Tuesday that they were locked in negotiations for Valencia striker and Spain international Rodrigo Moreno but these broke down, while reports have also linked them with a move for Everton forward Richarlison.

Moron has scored 21 La Liga goals for Betis since making his senior debut in February 2018 and competes with Borja Iglesias as the main striker for the Andalusian side this season.