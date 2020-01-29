Manchester United confirm Bruno Fernandes deal

By Colin Millar

Manchester United have confirmed an agreement to sign Sporting CP captain and midfielder Bruno Fernandes.

The Portugal international had long been linked with a move to Old Trafford but a plethora of reports on Tuesday stated that Barcelona were close to making the signing.

Initially reported by Valencia-based report Superdeporte, it was claimed Fernandes would sign a long-term contract with the Blaugrana before joining Valencia on loan until the end of the season.

It was said that this complex arrangement would form part of Barca’s move for Valencia striker Rodrigo Moreno - another negotiations process which his reported to have now collapsed.

The Catalan giants interest in the Portuguese star was verified by both Marca and Diario AS, with a deal said to be close to fruition this week, while El Mundo Deportivo and Diario Sport also led their Tuesday coverage on the news.

Fernandes is an instrumental midfielder with Sporting and an international with Portugal, and looks set to join United in a deal worth an initial €55m, penning a five-and-a-half year deal.