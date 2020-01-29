Arsenal warn Barcelona off Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

By Colin Millar

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has warned Barcelona off making a late January move for star striker and captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Aubameyang, 30, has been prolific for the North London club since his January 2018 switch from the Bundesliga, scoring 56 goals in 89 appearances.

“I want Aubameyang here 100% and I can't wait to have him back after his suspension,” Arteta told reporters, as cited by El Mundo Deportivo.

The striker is currently serving a suspension after a red card in the recent draw at Crystal Palace and is thought to have been a target for leading Spanish clubs.

Diario Sport recently reported on Barcelona’s interest in Aubameyang but stated that whilst he always preferred a move to Real Madrid but that his intention is to play in Spain and would be open to a move to the Camp Nou.

In December, El Mundo Deportivo cited a report from British journalist Duncan Castles, who claims representatives of both Madrid and Arsenal have held talks about a swap deal including out-of-favour Los Blancos striker Luka Jovic for Gunners hitman Aubameyang.