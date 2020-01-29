Quique Setien confirms Carles Perez leaving Barcelona

By Colin Millar

Quique Setien has confirmed forward Carles Pérez will leave the club this week amid reports of a move to Roma.

The 21-year-old has featured in 12 games for Barcelona this season, of which he has started seven, with most of his minutes coming following injuries to fellow attacking players.

Ousmane Dembele has missed large chunks of the season through injury while Luis Suarez is also another long-term absentee, allowing Perez and teenager Ansu Fati to be afforded game-time.

Multiple reports have linked Pérez with a move to the Italian capital in a deal which is likely to be worth an initial €13m with a further €2m in add-ons.

“Carles Pérez was a shared decision. What I talked with him about was very clear. In the decisions made by the club, I gave my opinion. That's it,” Setien told reporters on Wednesday.

“Carles Pérez knows what I told him and also he is aware of the opinion of the club. In the end, I think, the best decision was made for everyone.”

Perez has impressed when given his opportunities - scoring in wins over Real Betis and Inter - but there are doubts that he will develop properly at the club given lack of minutes.

It is claimed that the most likely option is that Perez leaves the Camp Nou on a permanent basis but the Blaugrana may possess a buyback option in any deal, which has yet to be confirmed.