Barcelona look to sell Ivan Rakitic this week

By Colin Millar

Barcelona may sell midfielder Ivan Rakitic in the final week of the January transfer window, according to a report in Cadena Ser.

The Croatian international has been consistently linked with a move away from the Camp Nou this season, despite the player himself stating that he wished to remain at the club.

However, with no progress on his contract talks in recent weeks, the rumours have increased, with Serie A pair Juventus and Inter reportedly interested in the former Sevilla midfielder.

The 31-year-old has clocked up 290 appearances for Barcelona since his switch from Seville in the summer of 2014 and he has won a plethora of trophies - including four La Liga titles, four Copa del Rey trophies and the 2015 Champions League title.

It is unclear yet what clubs could yet make a bid for Rakitic, although the interest has been strongest from Italy with Manchester United also previously linked.

Rakitic has struggled for first-team minutes this season - initially under Ernesto Valverde and now Quique Setien - with Frenkie de Jong, Sergio Busquets, Arthur Melo, Arturo Vidal, Riqui Puig and Sergi Roberto among the players selected in those positions.