Atletico Madrid closing in on Edinson Cavani

By Colin Millar

Atletico Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are close to an agreement for striker Edinson Cavani, according to reports.

ESPN say a deal is close for an initial fee of €15m plus a further €3m in bonuses, while Diario AS cite Le Parisien as saying that the Parisians want a lump sum of €15m plus a further €5m.

Diario AShave also cite reports from Foot-Mercato that the player has rejected offers from the Premier League - thought to be from Manchester United and Chelsea - to opt to join Diego Simeone’s side.

Cavani is already said to have agreed a personal agreement with Atleti but negotiations had still been ongoing with the Ligue 1 champions, with a reported €15m fee involved for the player, who is out of contract in June.

Reports in Marca and Cadena Ser both claimed the player was waiting on the deal to be completed as he is enthusiastic for moving to Madrid

It appears certain that Cavani will join Atleti but the question is whether or not they can clear their wage bill in time to facilitate the move this month, rather than in summer.

Atleti are 10 points behind La Liga leaders Real Madrid, who they face on Saturday and their attacking options are shortened further by an injury to Joao Felix.