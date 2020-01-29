Arsenal to loan Flamengo defender Pablo Mari

By Colin Millar

Arsenal have agreed a deal to land Spanish defender Pablo Mari from Flamengo on an initial loan deal, it is reported by Diario AS.

The report states that the move will be a six-month loan deal until the end of the current campaign before paying a compulsory €11m permanent fee for the defender.

Brazilian and South American champions Flamengo have already confirmed the arrival of Mari’s replacement with Leo Pereira joining from Athletico Paranaense on Tuesday.

Pablo Mari began his career at Real Mallorca before moving on to Gimnastic Tarragona but in 2016 he joined Manchester City, before he was loaned out multiple times until joining Flamengo in a permanent deal last summer.

The 26-year-old spent last season on loan at Deportivo La Coruna, where he made 38 appearances and was part of the side who missed out on promotion in the playoff final against Real Mallorca.

He made two La Liga substitute appearances for Mallorca in the 2011/12 campaign and has also spent time at both Girona and NAC Breda.