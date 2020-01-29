Atletico Madrid star Joao Felix suffers injury

By Colin Millar

Atletico de Madrid have confirmed attacking star Joao Felix has suffered a muscular injury ahead of the Madrid derby.

Diego Simeone’s side are set to face La Liga leaders Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday and now look set to be missing one of their key players.

“João Félix suffered a muscular injury in the right leg in the match against the Leganés,” read an Atleti statement.

“Before the persistence of discomfort after the day of rest, the medical services have performed tests detecting the injury and remaining pending evolution.”

Diego Simeone is under pressure at Atletico Madrid following a series of disappointing results - they have slipped to fifth in La Liga and are out of the Copa del Rey.

They suffered a shock loss at third tier Cultural Leonesa in the cup and lost at Eibar in the league, comprehensively, and were second best at home to lowly Leganes in their recent scoreless draw, where Felix picked up this injury.

Diego Costa is already unavailable from the Atleti attack, with Alvaro Morata set to lead the line with Angel Correa and Thomas Lemar other options.

The club are trying to sign striker Edinson Cavani from Paris Saint-Germain this week.

Felix has struggled for form this season since his club record €126m switch from Benfica this summer, netting just two La Liga goals to date.