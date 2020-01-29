Valencia loan deal for Roma captain Alessandro Florenzi

By Colin Millar

Valencia have agreed a loan deal for Roma captain Alessandro Florenzi until the end of the season, reports Gianluca Di Marzio.

The 28-year-old has fallen out of favour at Roma this season, with Leonardo Spinazzola displacing him in their back four.

He was given his Serie A debut by Viola boss Vincenzo Montella at the Olimpico in 2011 but may now decide to move on due to a lack of game-time at the club.

It is said by the report that right-back is Valencia’s priority position to upgrade after summer signing Thierry Correia has failed to impress in the position.

Midfielder Daniel Wass has even been deployed there while the club are now pursuing an ambitious plan to lure former defender Joao Cancelo - currently at Manchester City - back to the club, although this now appears unlikely this month.

Previous reports in Italy dating back to December had said that Florenzi is a target for Los Che and could be available in a €20m deal.

The player and the Serie A club would prefer a permanent deal, while Valencia would rather have a loan deal with an option to buy.

It now appears Los Che have gotten closer to their demands, with a ‘dry loan’ (without a purchase option) until June.