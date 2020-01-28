Atletico Madrid rule out Thomas Lemar exit

By Colin Millar

Thomas Lemar will not leave Atletico de Madrid this January transfer window, the club’s CEO Miguel Angel Gil Marin has confirmed.

The 24-year-old is no longer a regular in Diego Simeone’s side and has yet to score or register an assist to date this campaign - with multiple reports that he will be allowed to leave this month to free up wages.

“Lemar is not for sale. There is no way that he will change,” Gil Marin is cited as saying.

Earlier this month, The Independent reported that Arsenal’s North London rivals Tottenham are willing to sanction a €6m loan offer and a €60m option-to-buy for the player, while also assuming his wages.

Diario AS drew on reports from England and France that Spurs boss Jose Mourinho is a big fan of the former Monaco player and has instructed the club to make a move.

Recently, Diario AS cited reports that Tottenham’s North London rivals Arsenal are interested in the Frenchman, who L'Équipe have said is a major target for Lyon.

That report from the French publication follows on from a recent report by Marca that Lemar could be returning to Ligue 1.

The France international became the club’s record signing - but has since been displaced by Joao Felix - when he joined the club from Monaco in the summer of 2018 in a €60m deal.

Lemar has made 62 appearances for Los Rojiblancos but he has managed to find the net just three times across that spell, which has been underwhelming.

Earlier this month France Football reported, via Teamtalk, that the club are prepared to cut their losses on the player to then reinvest elsewhere in the squad.

It has been reported that Atleti are operating at the maximum of their wage budget, meaning that they must sell before they can rejuvenate their squad.