Barcelona end interest in Valencia striker Rodrigo Moreno

By Colin Millar

Barcelona have broken their negotiations with Valencia over the transfer of striker Rodrigo Moreno, report El Mundo Deportivo.

The two were involved in discussions for the Spain international this week but talks came to an impasse, with Barca transfer chiefs Eric Abidal and Oscar Grau eventually pulling the plug.

The Spain international has been linked with a move to the Camp Nou in the final week of the January transfer window, with the Blaugrana hopeful of signing a replacement striker for the injured Luis Suarez.

The 28-year-old appeared as a substitute in Saturday’s 2-0 victory for Los Che over the Catalan giants with Maxi Gomez and Kevin Gameiro preferred in attack.

Valencia boss Albert Celades had told reporters earlier on Tuesday that negotiations were ongoing, as cited by Diario AS: “Rodrigo is very good and makes a difference. That is why Barcelona wants him, because he can make a difference. The negotiation is open and we will not hide that. We are lucky to have him.”

On Monday, Marca said that Valencia president Anil Murthy is in Barcelona to conclude a deal and has been sent with super-agent Jorge Mendes, who is acting as a catalyst for the transfer.

The Brazil-born forward is said to be training as normal for Valencia ahead of this week’s Copa del Rey clash against Cultural Leonesa, with the transfer window set to close on Friday.

Rodrigo has struggled for form this season with just two goals in 18 league appearances and had been strongly linked with a move to Atletico de Madrid last summer.