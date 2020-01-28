Valencia confirm Barcelona talks for Rodrigo Moreno

By Colin Millar

Valencia boss Albert Celades has confirmed Barcelona are in negotiations to sign their striker Rodrigo Moreno this week.

The Spain international has been linked with a move to the Camp Nou in the final week of the January transfer window, with the Blaugrana hopeful of signing a replacement striker for the injured Luis Suarez.

The 28-year-old appeared as a substitute in Saturday’s 2-0 victory for Los Che over the Catalan giants with Maxi Gomez and Kevin Gameiro preferred in attack.

“Rodrigo is very good and makes a difference. That is why Barcelona wants him, because he can make a difference. The negotiation is open and we will not hide that. We are lucky to have him,” Celades told reporters, as cited by Diario AS.

It is said by Marcathat Valencia president Anil Murthy is in Barcelona to conclude a deal and has been sent with super-agent Jorge Mendes, who is acting as a catalyst for the transfer.

It is unclear yet if the move will be a permanent transfer, a loan with an obligation to buy or simply a lump sum with a loan deal.

Earlier on Monday, Marca reported that the ‘tension is evident’ between the striker amid reports of a transfer to the Catalan giants.

The Brazil-born forward is said to be training as normal for Valencia ahead of this week’s Copa del Rey clash against Cultural Leonesa, with the transfer window set to close on Friday.

Rodrigo has struggled for form this season with just two goals in 18 league appearances and had been strongly linked with a move to Atletico de Madrid last summer.