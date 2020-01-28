Edinson Cavani rejects Premier League, to join Atletico Madrid

By Colin Millar

Edinson Cavani has already said his goodbyes to his Paris Saint-Germain teammates and has decided to join Atletico Madrid.

Diario AS cite reports from Foot-Mercato that the player has rejected offers from the Premier League - thought to be from Manchester United and Chelsea - to opt to join Diego Simeone’s side.

Cavani is already said to have agreed a personal agreement with Atleti but negotiations had still been ongoing with the Ligue 1 champions, with a reported €15m fee involved for the player, who is out of contract in June.

Reports in Marca and Cadena Ser both claimed the player was waiting on the deal to be completed as he is enthusiastic for moving to Madrid

It appears certain that Cavani will join Atleti but the question is whether or not they can clear their wage bill in time to facilitate the move this month, rather than in summer.

Atleti are 10 points behind La Liga leaders Real Madrid, who they face on Saturday.