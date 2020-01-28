NEWS
Official: Giovani Lo Celso joins Tottenham in permanent deal
By Colin Millar

Tottenham have confirmed the permanent signing of midfielder Giovani Lo Celso from Real Betis in a deal worth €32m.

The Argentina international joined Spurs in the summer as part of a season long loan deal from the Andalusian club with a 12-month fee of €16M, with purchase option included.

That option of €32m has now been triggered as Spurs would have been forced to pay €40m for the player had they secured qualification to the Champions League for next season.

Lo Celso has started each of the last four domestic matches for Tottenham - two in the Premier League and two in the FA Cup - having made just one league start before Christmas, and has now signed a five-and-a-half year contract.

The former Paris Saint-Germain player had struggled with injuries and fitness problems this season but now appears to have moved away from these and is enjoying a sustained run in the first-team.

Lo Celso has joined Tottenham on the same day as Christian Eriksen penned a deal with Inter, and at a total of €48m - he has become the record sale of Betis.

