Real Madrid: Zidane vetoed move for Christian Eriksen

By Colin Millar

Real Madrid had a pre-agreement with Christian Eriksen but Zinedine Zidane vetoed the move, report Diario AS.

The Denmark international has joined Inter on a permanent deal following the completion of his €20m transfer from the North London club, where his contract was due to expire in the summer of 2020.

A report in Diario AS in June claimed that there was a ‘verbal agreement’ between the former Ajax playmaker and Madrid while he was also heavily linked to a move to Manchester United.

Madrid held a strong interest in Eriksen, mainly due to his affordable transfer fee and wage budget, but they are already well-stocked in the midfield position.

Indeed, players such as Brahim Diaz and Isco - who occupy similar areas of the pitch - have struggled for first-team minutes this season while the club have also been linked with moves for midfielders Paul Pogba and Donny van de Beek this summer.