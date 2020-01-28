Sevilla made to wait for Milan winger Suso

By Colin Millar

Sevilla are being forced to wait on their deal to sign Milan winger Suso as the two clubs are at a negotiating impasse, report Marca.

Late on Monday, Cadena Cope reported that there was a full agreement for the deal but the Milanese giants were holding out on their €25m asking price - which Sevilla did not want to pay.

It followed a report earlier on Monday from Estadio Deportivowhich claimed that economic differences were the only obstacle in the deal, with a personal agreement between player and club.

New Rossoneri boss Stefano Pioli has adapted a new 4-4-2 system that leaves no room for the wide player Suso and the club are now open to a move.

Sevilla have entered the frame as they are looking for a new wide player on the left, with Nolito now the only natural player in that position.

The former Liverpool player has been identified by Los Rojiblancos, while Suso himself is from the Andalusian region as he was born in Cadiz.

Sevilla’s preference is to sign the player on a loan deal until the end of the season without a mandatory purchase option, although Milan are insisting that this should be included.

Sevilla have already signed Leganes striker Youssef El-Nesyri this month - with Javier Hernandez and Moanes Dabbour both leaving the club.