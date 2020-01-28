NEWS
Tuesday January 28 2020
Done deal: Real Valladolid sign Hatem Ben Arfa
By Colin Millar

Real Valladolid have confirmed they have completed the signing of free agent Hatem Ben Arfa until the end of the season.

The 32-year-old has been without a club since leaving Rennes last summer where he generally impressed last year - scoring nine goals across Ligue 1 and the Europa League.

Ben Arfa’s career has been punctuated by spells where he has fallen out of favour at his club - between the 2016/17 and 2017/18 seasons, he started just five league games for Paris Saint-Germain.

That had followed a sterling campaign at fellow Ligue 1 side Nice, where he netted 17 goals in 33 starts in the division.

Ben Arfa initially came to prominence due to his potential and breakthrough seasons - initially at Olympique Lyonnais before going on to sign for Olympique de Marseille.

The playmaker has come close to signing for Sevilla in the past and now appears set to join goal-shy Valladolid, who unsuccessfully tried to sign Cristian Tello from Real Betis this month.

Valladolid are 16th in La Liga and visit Mallorca on Saturday, while Ben Arfa has won 15 caps for France.

