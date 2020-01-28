Atletico Madrid president: No Edinson Cavani agreement

By Colin Millar

Atletico de Madrid president Enrique Cerezo has poured cold wáter on reports Edinson Cavani is close to joining the club.

The Paris Saint-Germain striker has been heavily linked with a move to Los Rojiblancos this month and the Spanish club are in desperate need of bolstering their attack amid a run of poor results.

The Uruguayan is out of contact in the French capital in the summer and Atleti are already said to have a personal agreement with him but want to make his signing this month.

“There is absolutely nothing with the player,” Cerezo told an interview on Onda Cero.

“We need to score goals and we have great goalscorer, but what we are missing now is a bit of luck and we are not taking our chances.

“Transfers are always complicated but at the moment there is nothing.

Reports in Marca and Cadena Ser both claimed the player was waiting on the deal to be completed as he is enthusiastic for moving to Madrid

It appears certain that Cavani will join Atleti but the question is whether or not they can clear their wage bill in time to facilitate the move this month, rather than in summer.

Atleti are 10 points behind La Liga leaders Real Madrid, who they face on Saturday.