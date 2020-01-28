Valencia, Villarreal battle for striker Paco Alcacer

By Colin Millar

Valencia and Villarreal are at the front of the queue to sign Borussia Dortmund striker Paco Alcacer this week, say Diario AS.

Both clubs are in need of a new striker due to Rodrigo Moreno’s expected departure from the Mestalla to join Barcelona, while Villarreal are hopeful of replacing Karl Toko Ekambi who has joined Lyon on loan.

Alcacer had previously been linked to Atletico de Madrid this transfer window and the 26-year-old is said to have already instructed the Bundesliga club of his desire to leave.

Alcacer - who reportedly has a market value of €30m - has netted 23 times in 17 Bundesliga starts since joining Dortmund a year ago from Barcelona, where he was a bit-part player over two seasons.

The Spain international is most well known in Spain for his stint with Valencia, where he was a regular between 2013 and 2016 before his switch to the Camp Nou.

However, despite an acrimonious departure from the Mestalla he is said to be open to a return and a deal is likely this week.