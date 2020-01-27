Celta Vigo look to River Plate striker Rafael Santos Borre

By Colin Millar

Celta Vigo are in talks to sign River Plate striker Rafael Santos Borre this week as a new strike partner for Iago Aspas, say Diario AS.

However, the deal is said to be complicated with the Argentine giants owning 75% of the player’s rights with Atletico de Madrid still holding 25% of his value.

River signed 50% of the player’s right in 2017 for €3.5m and paid the same value for a further 25% of his rights the following year - meaning Celta would need to negotiate three separate packages to land the Colombian striker.

Santos Borre never played a match for Diego Simeone’s side but did score four goals for Villarreal in a loan spell during the 2016/17 campaign, including two in La Liga.

However, he has found his form at River Plate and has netted 10 league goals this season and scored in the Copa Libertadores defeat to Flamengo in November.

Celta Vigo are currently in the relegation zone in La Liga.