Barcelona closing on Valencia striker Rodrigo Moreno

By Colin Millar

Barcelona and Valencia are in the ‘decisive phase’ in negotiations for the transfer of striker Rodrigo Moreno, report Marca.

The Spain international has been linked with a move to the Camp Nou in the final week of the January transfer window, with the Blaugrana hopeful of signing a replacement striker for the injured Luis Suarez.

The 28-year-old appeared as a substitute in Saturday’s 2-0 victory for Los Che over the Catalan giants with Maxi Gomez and Kevin Gameiro preferred in attack.

It is said that Valencia president Anil Murthy is in Barcelona to conclude a deal and has been sent with super-agent Jorge Mendes, who is acting as a catalyst for the transfer.

It is unclear yet if the move will be a permanent transfer, a loan with an obligation to buy or simply a lump sum with a loan deal.

Earlier on Monday, Marca reported that the ‘tension is evident’ between the striker amid reports of a transfer to the Catalan giants.

The Brazil-born forward is said to be training as normal for Valencia ahead of this week’s Copa del Rey clash against Cultural Leonesa, with the transfer window set to close on Friday.

Rodrigo has struggled for form this season with just two goals in 18 league appearances and had been strongly linked with a move to Atletico de Madrid last summer.