Roma confident on Barcelona forward Carles Perez

By Colin Millar

Roma are extremely confident of concluding a deal to sign Barcelona forward Carles Perez this week, report El Mundo Deportivo.

A report from RAC1 journalist Gerard Romeroearlier on Monday claimed that a deal has not yet been concluded with both Spanish and German sides always interested.

The 21-year-old has featured in 12 games for Barcelona this season, of which he has started seven, with most of his minutes coming following injuries to fellow attacking players.

Ousmane Dembele has missed large chunks of the season through injury while Luis Suarez is also another long-term absentee, allowing Perez and teenager Ansu Fati to be afforded game-time.

Perez has impressed when given his opportunities - scoring in wins over Real Betis and Inter - but there are doubts that he will develop properly at the club given lack of minutes.

It is claimed that the most likely option is that Perez leaves the Camp Nou on a permanent basis but the Blaugrana will possess a buyback option in any deal.

A deal to Roma is reportedly going to be processed for €15m with Roma sporting director Gianluca Petrachi concluding the deal.