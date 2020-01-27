West Ham linked to Celta Vigo midfielder Pape Cheikh Diop

By Colin Millar

West Ham and English Championship clubs are pursuing a move for Celta Vigo midfielder Pape Cheikh Diop, say reports.

The 22-year-old is currently on a season-long loan deal at the Galician club this season from Olympique Lyonnais but he has started only five La Liga games to date.

Cheikh joined Lyon from Celta in the summer of 2017 in a €9m deal - having previously been linked with Tottenham - but has not featured prominently in Ligue 1.

Radio Galega Victor Lopez has now tweeted that the central midfielder is now set to exit Spain once more with England the most likely destination.

West Ham are said to be interested but a deal taking him to the East London club would be ‘very complicated’ although a Championship club may also be an option.

Born in Senegal, in September 2018 he declared his international allegiance to Spain - whom he has represented at youth level up until Under-21 level.