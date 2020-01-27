NEWS
Monday January 27 2020
Real Madrid block Valencia move for Arsenal's Dani Ceballos
By Colin Millar

Real Madrid are blocking a move from Valencia to land midfielder Dani Ceballos - currently on loan at Arsenal - report Marca.

The central midfielder looks set to cut short his loan stint at the Gunners this month midway through the season-long agreement due to lack of playing time.

Ceballos has struggled with niggling muscular injuries and fitness issues but he is said to want a return to Spanish football this month to enhance his chances of starring in this summer’s European Championships.

The 23-year-old has started just nine matches across all competitions for the North London club this season but the exit of Unai Emery as boss may have changed his first-team opportunities.

Madrid do not want him to go to Valencia on loan as they believe they will be enforcing and strengthening a direct rival for the same competitions as them.

Real Betis - the former club of Ceballos - are also said to have made a tentative enquiry of the player.

