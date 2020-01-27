Rodrigo Moreno trains with Valencia amid Barcelona interest

By Colin Millar

Rodrigo Moreno is training as normal with Valencia amid rumours that he will join Barcelona this week, report Marca.

The Spain international has been linked with a move to the Camp Nou in the final week of the January transfer window, with the Blaugrana hopeful of signing a replacement striker for the injured Luis Suarez.

The 28-year-old appeared as a substitute in Saturday’s 2-0 victory for Los Che over the Catalan giants with Maxi Gomez and Kevin Gameiro preferred in attack.

Rodrigo has struggled for form this season with just two goals in 18 league appearances and had been strongly linked with a move to Atletico de Madrid last summer.

The Brazil-born forward is said to be training as normal for Valencia ahead of this week’s Copa del Rey clash against Cultural Leonesa, with the transfer window set to close on Friday.

It is claimed by the report that the ‘tension is evident’ between the striker and the possible transfer.