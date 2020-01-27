Espanyol to face partial stadium closure due to racism

By Colin Millar

La Liga look set to punish Espanyol for racial insults from their fans by forcing a partial closure of their RCDE Stadium.

The report is outlined by Marca, which claims that the league will punish the Catalan club for the racist chants towards Athletic Club Bilbao forward Inaki Williams on Saturday.

Williams was subjected to racial insults from a number of home fans after he was substituted off during the league draw.

It is claimed that La Liga will also move to modernise complaints of racial abuse as they encourage players to inform the referee directly should they hear any such insults from fans.

There are also suggestions that there will be ramifications for the violence seen outside the streets of the stadium ahead of kick-off between rival groups of fans.

The clashes took place before Saturday’s match at the RCDE Stadium and are thought to have been organised by rival ultra groups.