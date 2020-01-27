Sevilla and Milan in talks over Suso transfer

By Colin Millar

Sevilla and Milan are locked in negotiations over the signing of winger Suso but the two stand apart economically, say Estadio Deportivo.

New Rossoneri boss Stefano Pioli has adapted a new 4-4-2 system that leaves no room for the wide player Suso and the club are now open to a move.

Sevilla have entered the frame as they are looking for a new wide player on the left, with Nolito now the only natural player in that position.

The former Liverpool player has been identified by Los Rojiblancos, while Suso himself is from the Andalusian region as he was born in Cadiz.

Sevilla’s preference is to sign the player on a loan deal until the end of the season without a mandatory purchase option, although Milan are insisting that this should be included.

Sevilla have already signed Leganes striker Youssef El-Nesyri this month - with Javier Hernandez and Moanes Dabbour both leaving the club.