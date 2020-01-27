Real Valladolid move for Hatem Ben Arfa

By Colin Millar

Real Valladolid are closing in on a move to sign free agent Hatem Ben Arfa this month, according to a report in Marca.

The 32-year-old has been a free agent since leaving Rennes last summer where he generally impressed last year - scoring nine goals across Ligue 1 and the Europa League.

Ben Arfa’s career has been punctuated by spells where he has fallen out of favour at his club - between the 2016/17 and 2017/18 seasons, he started just five league games for Paris Saint-Germain.

That had followed a sterling campaign at fellow Ligue 1 side Nice, where he netted 17 goals in 33 starts in the division.

Ben Arfa initially came to prominence due to his potential and breakthrough seasons - initially at Olympique Lyonnais before going on to sign for Olympique de Marseille.

The playmaker has come close to signing for Sevilla in the past and now appears set to join goal-shy Valladolid, who unsuccessfully tried to sign Cristian Tello from Real Betis this month.