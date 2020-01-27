Carles Perez to leave Barcelona, Roma linked

By Colin Millar

Barcelona forward Carles Perez looks set to leave the club this week with Monday a crucial day in deciding his future.

That is according to RAC1 journalist Gerard Romero, who mentions Italian club Roma along with interest from unnamed clubs from both Germany and Spain.

The 21-year-old has featured in 12 games for Barcelona this season, of which he has started seven, with most of his minutes coming following injuries to fellow attacking players.

Ousmane Dembele has missed large chunks of the season through injury while Luis Suarez is also another long-term absentee, allowing Perez and teenager Ansu Fati to be afforded game-time.

Perez has impressed when given his opportunities - scoring in wins over Real Betis and Inter - but there are doubts that he will develop properly at the club given lack of minutes.

It is claimed that the most likely option is that Perez leaves the Camp Nou on a permanent basis but the Blaugrana will possess a buyback option in any deal.