Barcelona launch bid for ex Sevilla striker Wissam Ben Yedder

By Feargal Brennan

Barcelona are reportedly considering a late transfer window move for AS Monaco striker Wissam Ben Yedder.

Quique Setien's side have been linked with a number of potential attacking transfer targets before the end of the January transfer window, including Arsenal skipper Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Inter Milan star Lautaro Martinez.

However, according to reports from French football website Footmercato.net, the Catalan giants are now set to make an €80M move for the 29-year old.

The former Toulouse man only joined Robert Moreno's side at the start of the 2019-20 season, in a €40M, as per his release clause at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, and he has impressed with 16 goals in 22 games in all competitions.

Barcelona are confident that a bid of double the amount that the Ligue 1 side paid less than 12 months could persuade them to sell, but he currently has no formal release clause in his contract at the Stade Louis II.

La Blaugrana are likely to sign a forward in the coming days, potentially on a short term deal, as Setien looks to replace the injured Luis Suarez for the remainder of the season.