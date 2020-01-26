Real Valladolid linked with shock Reiner Jesus loan move

By Feargal Brennan

Real Valladolid manager Sergio Gonzalez has hinted he could make a move for new Real Madrid signing Reiner Jesus.

Los Blancos sealed a €30M move for the Brazilian forward earlier this month, after he turned 18, but he is unlikely to feature for Zinedine Zidane's first team before the end of the season.

Zidane is yet to comment on his immediate plans for the Brazil U23 international, but he could be open to a potential loan move, should the situation suit the La Liga giants before the end of the January transfer window.

Real Madrid beat Real Valladolid 1-0 in league action over the weekend, however Gonzalez hs indicated he would be open for a move for the teenager.

"Why would we not be interested," he told a pre game interview with Marca.

"If there is a footballer that needs first team minutes, and we can offer that, then why not?"

"We cannot make guarantees, but we would be delighted to have him, and give him a chance to compete for a place here."

Gonzalez also dismissed speculation that the two clubs had a strained transfer relationship following recent unsuccessful loan moves for Andriy Lunin, Jorge De Frutos and and Javi Sanchez.