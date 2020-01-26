Sevilla linked with AC Milan star Suso

By Feargal Brennan

La Liga side Sevilla are reportedly considering a loan move for AC Milan midfielder Suso in the coming days.

Julen Lopetegui's side have been linked with a host of transfer targets during the January transfer window, after signing Youssef En-Nesyri from Leganes following the departures of Javier Hernandez and Munas Dabbur.

However, according to reports in Marca this weekend, Lopetegui has now highlighted the Spanish international as a transfer target from the Serie A side.

The Andalucian side are reported to be on the verge of a six month loan deal, but Stefano Pioli's side want a compulsory purchase loan option included into the offer.

Sevilla are willing to pay €15M to make the deal permanent in the summer, but with the former Liverpool man under contract until 2022 in Italy, Milan are looking for a fee closer to €20M.

Suso has been a crucial player for the Rossoneri following his move from Anfield in 2015, with over 150 appearances in all competitions in the last four and a half seasons.